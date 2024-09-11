Czech Airlines to cease operations by end of October

Czech Airlines, the country’s national carrier with a history spanning nearly 100 years, will cease flying operations on October 26, 2024. The airline, a symbol of Czechia’s aviation legacy, will stop selling tickets and be absorbed by Smartwings, another Czech airline.

This move marks the end of an era for the carrier, which has faced long-term financial struggles exacerbated by internal conflicts and poor management.

External challenges, such as the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, the rise of low-cost airlines, economic crises, and the COVID-19 pandemic, contributed to Czech Airlines’ decline. However, internal mismanagement, particularly under the leadership of businessman Jaroslav Tvrdík in the mid-2000s, played a significant role. Tvrdík’s decisions, including costly purchases and extravagant spending, eventually led to asset sales and the airline’s downfall.

As of now, Czech Airlines operates only two routes: to Paris and Madrid from Prague Václav Havel Airport. Its fleet, consisting of two Airbus A320-200s, will be fully integrated into Smartwings, whose flight code “QS” will replace Czech Airlines’ iconic “OK” code. The airline’s final flight, arriving from Paris, will mark the official end of its operations.

Czech Airlines, the fifth oldest airline in the world established in 1923 as Czechoslovak State Airlines, leaves behind a legacy of connecting Czechoslovakia and later the Czech Republic with the world, having modernised its fleet after 1989 and maintaining a strong safety record since the 1990s.