ČSA Czech Airlines has announced a collective redundancy to the Labour Office – 430 jobs threatened

Czech Airlines ČSA has sent a notice to the Labour Office that it intends to lay off all its 430 employees. This was written in Wednesday’s Hospodářské noviny, whose confirmation of the mass redundancies was confirmed by Tereza Löffelmanová, chairwoman of the Aircraft Crews Trade Union. The airline has been hit by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but state aid cannot be counted on. The airline is under a protective moratorium against creditors, which expires at the end of February.

According to Löffelmanová, employees do not yet know the plan on how the company wants to survive the coming weeks.

The Smartwings aviation group, of which Czech Airlines is a part, asked the state for aid in the amount of 1.1 billion crowns for Czech Airlines (ČSA) at the beginning of February.

But the state is not going to help. “We are not preparing any specific support for the Smartwings Group,” said Minister of Transport and Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček.

Source: iROZHLAs