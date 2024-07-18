Zela Aviation brokers ACMI wet-lease agreement between Fly Air 41 and Cyprus Airways

Cyprus-based broker Zela Aviation announces a successful agreement in which Croatian airline Fly Air 41 (sister company of German airline Sundair) has ACMI wet-leased their Airbus A319 aircraft to Cyprus Airways, with operations commencing on July 18th. This strategic partnership reinforces Zela Aviation’s commitment to providing dynamic and efficient solutions in the ACMI aviation sector.

The A319 aircraft, celebrated for its comfort and reliability, will bolster Cyprus Airways’ fleet, ensuring an optimal travel experience for passengers during the busy summer season.

This collaboration emphasises Zela Aviation’s role as a pivotal player in the ACMI aviation industry, fostering valuable connections between airlines. By securing this ACMI agreement, the company continues to showcase its dedication to delivering tailored aviation solutions that meet the diverse needs of clients worldwide.

Chairman of Zela Aviation, Mr. Andreas Christodoulides, expressed his delight in supporting Cyprus Airways for their ACMI requirements. He noted, “As a company based in Cyprus, Greece, and the UK, it is crucial for us to support our local airlines in these countries, as well as collaborate with other international and European airlines like Fly Air 41.”