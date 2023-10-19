Cyprus Airways to launch route to Nice and Wizz Air to Warsaw-Radom, both from Larnaca

Cyprus Airways has announced plans to add new flights from Larnaca to Nice, France, starting on December 12, 2023. The airline will operate two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The addition of this destination underscores the airline’s commitment to offering unique and sought-after travel options to its passengers.

The flights will be served by a state-of-the-art Airbus A220 fleet, known for its spacious interiors, modern amenities, and eco-friendly design, aligning with the airline’s sustainability goals.

Additionally, Cyprus Airways highlighted that Monaco, Marseille, and Genova are easily accessible from Nice, making it a versatile gateway for sun, sea, and skiing adventures.

In related news, Wizz Air has announced a new route connecting Larnaca airport in Cyprus with the Polish city of Radom, located south of Warsaw. The flights will begin on December 13, operating twice a week. This route offers Cypriot travellers the opportunity to explore urban centres in Poland, including Warsaw, with affordable fares and a high-quality onboard experience