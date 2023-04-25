Cyprus Airways sees sharp increase in passenger numbers and expands network

Cyprus Airways has reported a significant increase in passenger transport and flights for March 2023, with 25,899 passengers carried, representing a 558% increase compared to March 2022. The airline also performed 325% more flights in March 2023, compared to 63 flights in March 2022.

The airline’s load factor improved by 22% in March, and compared to March 2019, Cyprus Airways carried 19% more passengers in March 2023.

The airline has just started operating its summer flight schedule and will be flying to 18 destinations with over 60 return flights per week, offering over half a million seats for sale this summer.

The company operates a fleet of one Airbus A319 and two Airbus A320 aircraft, currently operating on a network of seven scheduled destinations to Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Yerevan and Rhodes.

A few days ago, Cyprus Airways started operating routes to its new destinations, Dubai and Cairo, two important destinations that fit perfectly with its strategic plans to improve Cyprus’ international connectivity. Next month it will continue to expand, serving the European hubs of Milan, Zurich, Prague and Basel with multiple weekly services.