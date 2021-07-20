Cyprus Airways launches new London Heathrow flights

National flag-carrier Cyprus Airways has launched ticket sales through its website cyprusairways.com with a new route that links Larnaca Airport with London Heathrow (Terminal 2).

The Cypriot airline based in Larnaca offers the Cyprus travelling public a destination that has traditionally been one of the most popular in the Cyprus market. The choice of London Heathrow airport ensures that Cypriots travelling to London will enjoy the excellent facilities that Heathrow has to offer to London visitors. Flights are scheduled to commence from September 10, 2021, departing Larnaca in the morning, a convenient time to enjoy a full day in London.

Ticket pricing for the Cyprus Airways flights to and from London Heathrow aims to offer the travelling public competitive fares, enabling travellers to avoid higher ticket prices by planning ahead and booking their tickets early. Cypriots are advised to book quickly to take advantage of fares that begin from €119 for the flights from Larnaca to London Heathrow, and from £92 for the flights from London Heathrow to Larnaca. The company announced a limited-time offer for bookings made until 15 September 2021; passengers who book basic fare tickets can add in their basket a 10kg checked luggage for only €5. In addition, Cyprus Airways has announced a zero-penalty fee for flight changes on basic fare tickets, subject to fare rules.

London Heathrow Airport is the busiest airport in Europe and one of the busiest worldwide, with Cyprus Airways’ daily flight joining the other 1200 plus aircraft landing at the airport each day. There are currently around 300,000 Cypriots living in the UK with London host to significantly large Cypriot communities.

This new Larnaca to London Heathrow return daily flight marks a significant step for Cyprus Airways which in recent years has tended towards more seasonal schedules. The commitment to Heathrow means the airline will now move beyond seasonality and plan to maintain the London route year-round, a significant change in business strategy under new ownership.

Recently Cyprus Airways was acquired by the SJC Group, a Maltese group of companies with operations across Africa and the Middle East, incorporating a number of different activities including helicopter commercial flight operations and maintenance from dedicated hangars within Malta International Airport. The SJC Group maintains a fleet of private aircraft to provide emergency services in remote parts of the world. The company is also a leading provider of fire, safety, and security services in Malta.

A pioneer in the Cypriot travel industry, Cyprus Airways operates an 11 international-destination network to Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Skiathos, Preveza, Prague, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Malta, with London Heathrow the latest addition. Cyprus Airways was awarded for its efforts to enrich local tourism during the last Cyprus Tourism Awards.

George Mavrocostas CEO of Cyprus Airways said: “Our new vision for Cyprus Airways is connecting global travellers and we are looking forward to seeing direct flights into Heathrow commencing in September this year and welcoming more Cypriot guests into London and the South East region. Likewise, we expect the strong links that Cyprus has enjoyed over the years with the UK will intensify on the back of this new initiative. Our network to Greece, the Middle East, and Russia will be available to those wishing to travel beyond Cyprus after flying from Heathrow.”

