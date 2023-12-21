Cyprus Airways and Aegean Airlines bolster strategic cooperation through long-term wet-lease deal

Cyprus Airways and Aegean Airlines have entered a significant long-term cooperation through an ACMI (wet lease) agreement, involving the lease of two Airbus A320 aircraft by Cyprus Airways to Aegean. This deal includes cockpit and cabin crews.

The first aircraft will join Aegean’s fleet in December, followed by the second in March 2024. The collaboration, facilitated by aviation specialists Zela Aviation, aims to foster a win-win situation for both airlines.

Zela Aviation, operational since 2006, specializes in aircraft wet and dry leasing, chartering, and sales, offering services across Cyprus, Greece, and the United Kingdom, serving clients globally.

The collaboration aims to not only benefit both carriers but also enhance products and services for their customers.

Source: Cyprus Mail