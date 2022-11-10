J&C Aero supports Lybian start-up Crown Airlines with cabin refurbishment and livery production for its new fleet

J&C Aero, an international aviation design and production company, and a Libyan startup airline Crown Airlines signed an agreement for cabin refurbishment and aircraft branding support during the delivery of the carrier’s first two Airbus A320s.

Signed shortly after the Aircraft Interiors Expo in June 2022, the agreement covers the design and production of a variety of aircraft cabin interior elements, such as seat dress covers, carpets, seat belts, as well as cabin curtains. The contract also includes galley modifications according to the specifications of the new operator of the two aircraft.

In addition, the Libyan air carrier entrusted J&C Aero with the design, production, and installation of the fleet’s branded livery. The latter, together with cabin refurbishment and modification works, are already completed on both Crown Airlines’ Airbus A320s.

“We first met Crown Airlines during the AIX event in summer. From the very beginning, we understood the complexity of the project and our colleagues’ focus on the exceptional quality of works and materials used. And thus, we are thankful for the opportunity to support the new airline with the fleet’s branding and are delighted to see that the retrofitted aircraft will soon welcome their first guests. We wish Crown Airlines fair wind and happy passengers,” shared Vitalijus Malyška, COO at J&C Aero.

“We have kick-started the upgrade of our leased A320’s cabin interior for the planned launch of the operation in November 2022. We have completely upgraded the Economy Class seat covers, as well as the aircraft cabin carpet, and installed brand-new Business Class seats. In addition to the facelift, we have installed Crown’ new Premium Economy cabin class which offers more legroom and upgraded airport and inflight services. This project was initiated to ensure Crown customers “FlyCrown and experience the difference” and was mainly managed in collaboration with J&C Aero. Having J&C Aero as a partner to conduct such a program has worked perfectly to deliver our A320s on time and quality,” said Ziad Farhoud, the CEO of Crown Airlines.

10 November 2022