Croatia Airlines to introduce Airbus A220 on Zagreb-Brussels route

Croatia Airlines will launch its first Airbus A220-100 flights on October 26, 2025, with the 127-seat aircraft initially serving the Zagreb–Brussels route. According to EX-YU Aviation News, the A220-100 will operate twice daily on this route until the end of the year. This addition to the fleet marks a significant step in Croatia Airlines’ modernization strategy, complementing the larger A220-300s already in service.The airline currently operates two A220-300s, with six more scheduled for delivery by December 2025, and plans to introduce an additional seven aircraft by 2027. All aircraft are being produced at Airbus’ Mirabel facility in Canada and acquired through financial leasing agreements. The A220 series, known for its efficiency and passenger comfort, is expected to replace older aircraft and enhance operations on key regional and European routes.
