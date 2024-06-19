Croatia Airlines unveils modern visual identity for 35th anniversary, launches new fleet

Croatia Airlines celebrates its 35th anniversary with a refreshed visual identity and a new fleet, signalling a new era for the airline. The redesign, crafted by designer Ivana Ivankovi?, simplifies and modernises the existing look, while maintaining the airline’s core values of quality, safety, reliability, technical excellence, travel comfort, and hospitality.

Key changes include a bolder and darker logotype, a revamped aircraft design, and updated cabin crew uniforms. These updates highlight Croatian national identity through the use of the historical flag’s colours and shapes, ensuring better visibility and recognisability.

The redesign aligns with evolving travel trends and habits, aiming to enhance passenger experience and solidify Croatia Airlines’ market position. The integration of the new identity will be phased in over the next three years, emphasising sustainability and cost reduction.

As a prominent European and global brand, Croatia Airlines continues to support Croatia’s tourism sector and economy. The new visual identity strengthens its connection to the nation’s heritage and enhances its global presence, ensuring that the airline remains a key point of contact between Croatia and the world.