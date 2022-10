By 2026, Croatia Airlines will replace the existing fleet with a new, unified one, switching to „single type“ Airbus A-220 jet-fuel aircraft.

New technology Airbus A220 aeroplanes will allow the airline to respond better to the specific needs of its passengers. Croatia Airlines intends to use both the A220-100 and the A220-300.

The current Croatia Airlines fleet consists of 5 Airbus A319-100 (144 seats), one Airbus A320-200 (174 seats) and 6 De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 aircraft (76 seats).