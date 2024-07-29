Croatia Airlines receives first Airbus A220-300 as part of fleet renewal

Croatia Airlines, the national carrier and Star Alliance member, has received its first A220-300 aircraft from Airbus at the Mirabel site in Canada. This marks the beginning of the airline’s fleet renewal project, the largest in its 35-year history, involving a total of 13 A220-300s and two A220-100s.

The A220-300 offers significant technological advancements, including 25% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions per seat compared to older aircraft. It also boasts a 50% reduction in noise footprint and 40% lower NOx emissions than industry standards. The aircraft can operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with Airbus targeting 100% SAF compatibility by 2030.

Designed for the 100-150 seat market, the A220 can fly non-stop up to 3,600 nautical miles (6,700 kilometres), supporting Croatia Airlines’ network expansion and enhancing service quality and passenger satisfaction. Its innovative cabin design features the widest seats, largest windows, and most spacious bins in its class.

As of June 2024, over 900 A220 aircraft have been ordered by around 30 customers, with more than 340 A220s currently operating on over 1,400 routes and serving 440 destinations worldwide. To date, over 100 million passengers have flown on the A220.