Croatia Airlines expands network with 30 European destinations for Summer 2025

Croatia Airlines is set to enhance its summer 2025 flight schedule (March 30 – October 26) with five new seasonal routes from Zagreb, increased frequencies on key routes, and a 7% increase in total flights compared to 2024.
New Routes from Zagreb (July – October 2025)
- Prague (Mon, Wed, Fri)
- Milan (Mon, Wed, Fri)
- Hamburg (Tue, Fri, Sun)
- Bucharest (Tue, Thu, Sat)
- Madrid (Mon, Thu, Sat)
Flights will be operated using the new Airbus A220 aircraft. Special promotional fares start at €129 for Prague, Milan, and Bucharest, €139 for Hamburg, and €179 for Madrid.
Expanded Services & Frequency Increases
- Zagreb – Tirana: Now three flights per week (previously two).
- Zagreb – Barcelona: Increased to four weekly flights.
- Split – Oslo & Berlin: Now two weekly flights.
- Dubrovnik – Zurich: Increased to five weekly flights.
- Dubrovnik – Prague: Now twice weekly.
During the 2025 summer season, Croatia Airlines will operate over 18,200 flights, offering 2.26 million seats (+18% vs. 2024). The airline continues to play a vital role in Croatia’s tourism growth and domestic connectivity, with flights linking eight Croatian airports and 30 international destinations.