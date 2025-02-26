Croatia Airlines expands network with 30 European destinations for Summer 2025

Croatia Airlines is set to enhance its summer 2025 flight schedule (March 30 – October 26) with five new seasonal routes from Zagreb, increased frequencies on key routes, and a 7% increase in total flights compared to 2024.

New Routes from Zagreb (July – October 2025)

Prague (Mon, Wed, Fri)

(Mon, Wed, Fri) Milan (Mon, Wed, Fri)

(Mon, Wed, Fri) Hamburg (Tue, Fri, Sun)

(Tue, Fri, Sun) Bucharest (Tue, Thu, Sat)

(Tue, Thu, Sat) Madrid (Mon, Thu, Sat)

Flights will be operated using the new Airbus A220 aircraft. Special promotional fares start at €129 for Prague, Milan, and Bucharest, €139 for Hamburg, and €179 for Madrid.

Expanded Services & Frequency Increases

Zagreb – Tirana: Now three flights per week (previously two).

Now flights per week (previously two). Zagreb – Barcelona: Increased to four weekly flights.

Increased to weekly flights. Split – Oslo & Berlin: Now two weekly flights.

Now weekly flights. Dubrovnik – Zurich: Increased to five weekly flights.

Increased to weekly flights. Dubrovnik – Prague: Now twice weekly.

During the 2025 summer season, Croatia Airlines will operate over 18,200 flights, offering 2.26 million seats (+18% vs. 2024). The airline continues to play a vital role in Croatia’s tourism growth and domestic connectivity, with flights linking eight Croatian airports and 30 international destinations.