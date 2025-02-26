Home Airlines Croatia Airlines Croatia Airlines expands network with 30 European destinations for Summer 2025

By
André Orban
-
0
11

Croatia Airlines is set to enhance its summer 2025 flight schedule (March 30 – October 26) with five new seasonal routes from Zagreb, increased frequencies on key routes, and a 7% increase in total flights compared to 2024.

New Routes from Zagreb (July – October 2025)

  • Prague (Mon, Wed, Fri)
  • Milan (Mon, Wed, Fri)
  • Hamburg (Tue, Fri, Sun)
  • Bucharest (Tue, Thu, Sat)
  • Madrid (Mon, Thu, Sat)

Flights will be operated using the new Airbus A220 aircraft. Special promotional fares start at €129 for Prague, Milan, and Bucharest, €139 for Hamburg, and €179 for Madrid.

Expanded Services & Frequency Increases

  • Zagreb – Tirana: Now three flights per week (previously two).
  • Zagreb – Barcelona: Increased to four weekly flights.
  • Split – Oslo & Berlin: Now two weekly flights.
  • Dubrovnik – Zurich: Increased to five weekly flights.
  • Dubrovnik – Prague: Now twice weekly.

During the 2025 summer season, Croatia Airlines will operate over 18,200 flights, offering 2.26 million seats (+18% vs. 2024). The airline continues to play a vital role in Croatia’s tourism growth and domestic connectivity, with flights linking eight Croatian airports and 30 international destinations.

