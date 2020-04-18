French airline Corsair withdraws Boeing 747-400 fleet sooner than expected

In the next few days, French airline Corsair will announce the withdrawal of all three remaining Boeing 747-400’s (F-GTUI, F-HSEA, F-HSUN). Originally, the “Queen of the Skies” was scheduled to leave the fleet in 2021, replaced by brand new Airbus A330-900neos. But the coronavirus pandemic forced the airline to withdraw the 27-year-old iconic fleet sooner than expected.

Since 1992, Corsair operated with Boeing 747-100, -200, -300, -400 and -SP. It was the only French airline to still operate the 747 after Air France withdrew the 747 in 2016.

This iconic aircraft was well known at the airport of Saint Martin, an island in the northeast Caribbean Sea (see video). A few weeks ago, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announced the withdrawal of the Boeing 747 from its fleet.