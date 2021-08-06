Corsair strengthens overseas services with the launch of a direct route from Bordeaux to Pointe-à-Pitre

From December 19, 2021, Corsair will serve Guadeloupe with direct flights from Bordeaux Airport, thus facilitating access to the West Indies from the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region. Corsair now offers its services to the inhabitants of southwestern France and once again confirms its position as the benchmark company on overseas territories services after announcing connections from Lyon Airport, Marseille Provence airport and Nantes Atlantique.

This winter, the inhabitants of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region will be able to enjoy the Guadeloupe sunshine by taking a direct flight from Bordeaux to Pointe-à-Pitre. Indeed, the company will schedule these flights, once a week, every Sunday, from December 19, 2021, to May 1, 2022.

Flights are offered from € 434 including tax (return fare with checked baggage, economy class). Reservations are already open on the flycorsair.com website and at travel agencies. As part of the Total Serenity offer, all of our tickets are currently changeable / refundable free of charge until March 2022.

Guadeloupe, a multi-faceted destination

Guadeloupe is the dream of all traveller profiles, nature lovers who will venture to discover the Soufrière, through gourmets who will visit the sugar cane plantations, not to mention idleness lovers who will discover the beautiful beaches on the island.

Travellers will not only be able to take advantage of summer temperatures in the middle of winter in the metropolis, reunite with their families and benefit from the wealth of local tourism. Guadeloupe is an ideal destination to spend the end of the year celebrations. Likewise, the West Indies will have direct access to Bordeaux and the New Aquitaine region, its wine routes and its magnificent landscapes by the ocean.

Thierry Couloumiès, Chairman of the Management Board of Bordeaux Airport, underlines: “We are delighted to welcome the long-haul company Corsair on the Bordeaux tarmac. This service to Guadeloupe provides easy access to a new distant French destination from Bordeaux. It offers an opportunity for a magnificent sunny escape to New Aquitans in the middle of winter, with the simplicity of a direct flight and an attractive price. This line is also a fantastic opportunity to develop economic exchanges between the West Indies and our region, of which the West Indian community is one of the largest in France. ”

Pascal de Izaguirre, Chairman and CEO of Corsair said: “This direct link from Bordeaux to Pointe-à-Pitre, after facilitating access to the West Indies also from departures from Lyon and Nantes, consolidates our development of services from the major cities of the metropolis. Corsair is once again showing its willingness to diversify services to overseas territories in order to offer more choices to its customers, contribute to tourism development and facilitate territorial continuity for the overseas territories“.