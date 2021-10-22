Corsair opens a Bordeaux-Pointe-à-Pitre route from 19 December 2021

As of 19 December 2021, Corsair will be the only airline company offering direct flights to Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe from Bordeaux Airport. The airline company aims to strengthen its service to overseas destinations, in particular by developing links between regional airports in Metropolitan France and its overseas territories. At the same time, Corsair is renewing its fleet entirely in an effort to improve its environmental impact.

This winter, people in Bordeaux and the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region can head for the islands in the sun. From 19 December 2021 to 1 May 2022, passengers can take advantage of the new Corsair route from Bordeaux to Pointe-à-Pitre, with flights starting at €463 incl. tax (return flight with baggage).

1. Bordeaux – Pointe-à-Pitre, every Sunday

Times (local time):

Departure from Bordeaux at 15.50

Arrival in Pointe-à-Pitre at 19.30

2. Pointe-à-Pitre – Bordeaux, every Sunday

Times (local time):

Departure from Pointe-à-Pitre at 21.45

Arrival at Bordeaux airport at 11.00 (+1 day, i.e., Monday)

To broaden its range of destinations from France, all Corsair long-haul flights are connected with regional flights operated by its partner Air Antilles.

An entirely renewed fleet by 2024

Corsair wishes to actively and concretely participate in the energy transition of the airline sector. In this regard, and despite the crisis, Corsair has pursued its fleet renewal programme and is acquiring Airbus A330neo, the latest generation of more environmentally-friendly aircraft.

The cabins are composed of 3 classes (business, premium and economy) for a total of 352 passengers (20 seats in Business, 21 in Premium and 311 in Economy, including 33 Eco+ seats). Passengers will enjoy calm travel during all flight phases, thanks to a cabin with the lowest noise level in its category. For even more comfort, Corsair is adding noise- and light-reducing curtains, installed along all the galleys. These Neo aircraft boast modern cabins, with on-board wi-fi connection throughout the entire flight, via 4 packages to meet the connection needs of every passenger. Passengers can also expect an in-flight entertainment service with a wide range of options. More than 100 films and series, music albums, playlists, radios, games and children’s programmes will allow passengers to get the most out of their flight.

In 2024, Corsair will have completed the renewal of its entire fleet, making it one of the most recent on the market.

Pascal de Izaguirre, Corsair CEO: ‘Our aim is to offer people living in Bordeaux and Nouvelle-Aquitaine direct access to French overseas destinations. We’re going to facilitate the growth of tourist, family and business exchanges between overseas territories and the largest region in France. We have every confidence in the popularity of this route, the opening weeks of sales have already been highly successful!’

Simon Dreschel, Chairman of the Management Board of Bordeaux Airport: ‘The arrival of Corsair and this new scheduled route to a French overseas department opens a range of possibilities for the region. This link between Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Guadeloupe is a fantastic opportunity to develop exchanges between the French Caribbean and our region, which boasts one of the largest Caribbean communities in France, and to strengthen numerous cultural ties.