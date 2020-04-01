[Coronavirus] ÖBB stops night trains from Austria to Belgium until 25 June 2020

On 1 April 2020, the Austrian state railway company ÖBB announced the suspension of its Nightjet service from Austria to Brussels until 25 June 2020 at least, due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The Nightjet service from Vienna and Innsbruck to Brussels launched in January has to be suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak until 25 June 2020. Already since mid-March 2020, service from/to Innsbruck was suspended, with only Vienna as final destination, and the service will be completely suspended from 2 April 2020 for 12 weeks.

Booked tickets will be totally refunded at the original retail point.