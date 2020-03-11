[Coronavirus] Lufthansa Group announces 23,000 flight cancellations for April 2020

Reduced timetable for the period 29 March to 24 April

Total 23,000 short, medium and long haul flights cancelled

Due to the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the coronavirus, Lufthansa today publishes reduced flight schedules of its passenger airlines for the period from 29 March to 24 April. The flight cancellations will be implemented successively in the booking systems, and affected passengers will be informed of the changes and rebooking options as of today. For all passenger airlines in the Group, a total of 23,000 flights must be cancelled. Further cancellations are expected in the coming weeks. Flight schedule adjustments for the period after 25 April will be made at a later date.

The capacity adjustments mainly affect Europe, Asia and the Middle East. In the cancellations, care will be taken to ensure that all destinations on all continents can be reached with a Lufthansa Group airline via the hubs of Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna and Brussels.

Lufthansa passengers who are planning a trip in the coming weeks are recommended to check the current status of the respective flight on lufthansa.com before departure. Guests who have left their contact details with Lufthansa will be proactively informed if their flight is cancelled.