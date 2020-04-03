[Coronavirus] Europe’s aviation industry associations call on the European Union for support to strategic sector

The stakeholder associations representing Europe’s aviation industry unite in calling on the EU institutions and member states to provide quick and targeted support to an industry that has come to a complete halt and is struggling to survive the COVID-19 crisis.

Aviation is a strategically important sector making a vital contribution to Europe’s overall economy and employment. In light of the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, Europeans are no longer able to travel, the vast majority of aircraft in Europe are grounded, the sale of air tickets has come to a nearly complete stop and airports across the continent have come to a standstill.

While welcoming the initiatives of the European Commission in targeted areas such as state aid, recognising that entire markets are non-functioning and urgent aid is needed ¬– the organisations representing all stakeholders of the air travel value chain and air transport ecosystem in Europe call for better coordinated and proactive actions to support the aviation industry and aid in its future recovery.

The European Institutions must take all the necessary measures to ensure the short-term financial viability of the travel industry enterprises with the objective of maintaining a functioning travel industry, protecting employees and consumers alike, and help them to efficiently restore air connectivity and support the re-growth of European economies.

Europe’s citizens, communities and visitors will see its vibrance restored more rapidly if the air transport sector can quickly recover, once the COVID-19 health crisis has passed. No small part of this depends on governments providing firm supportive measures today.

Brussels, 3 April 2020