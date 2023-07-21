Maastricht Aachen Airport welcomes its 2500th Corendon flight

Maastricht Aachen Airport celebrates a significant achievement as it welcomes the 2,500th Corendon flight since their collaboration began in 2018. The special flight from Antalya (CD952 operated by Boeing 737-800 registered PH-CDH) landed at 13:50, and the crew was honoured for the occasion.

Fons Latour, COO of Maastricht Aachen Airport, visited Corendon’s head office to present the founder, Atilay Uslu, with a cake to mark the event. Corendon expresses pride in reaching this milestone and emphasises the importance of the southern Netherlands region, offering flights and holidays to customers from Maastricht Aachen Airport.

The airport authorities are also pleased with the growing partnership, investing in facilities and services to enhance the travel experience. Corendon’s flights from Maastricht include various sunny destinations, and they look forward to further growth in passenger numbers and expanding their flight offerings from the airport.