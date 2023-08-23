Corendon introduces “Only Adult”-zone on flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao

Corendon Airlines has unveiled a new offering for its flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao – an exclusive “Only Adult” zone onboard. This innovative feature aims to cater to travelers seeking a child-free environment and business passengers who desire a serene space to work during their journey. Simultaneously, the introduction of the Only Adult zone also has a positive impact on parents traveling with children, alleviating concerns about potential reactions from fellow passengers when their kids become a bit more active or vocal.

The inaugural Corendon flights to Curaçao are set to commence on November 3rd this year, with bookings available through corendon.com, corendon.nl, and corendon.be.

The Only Adult zone will be situated in the aircraft’s forward section and will consist of nine XL seats boasting extra legroom, along with 93 standard seats. The zone will be physically partitioned from the rest of the cabin through walls and curtains, creating an enclosed environment that contributes to a peaceful and relaxing flight experience. Reserving a seat in the Only Adult zone will cost €45 euros per one-way trip, while an XL seat within this zone will be priced at €100 euros per one-way trip. This dedicated area is accessible for passengers aged 16 and above.

Atilay Uslu, the visionary behind Corendon, shared his insights: “On our flights, we always strive to address the diverse needs of our customers. We are proud to be the first Dutch airline to introduce the Only Adult zone, as it caters to travelers seeking some extra tranquility during their journey. We also believe that this offering will have a positive impact on parents traveling with young children, allowing them to enjoy their flight without apprehensions when their little ones make a bit more noise.”