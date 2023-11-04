First Corendon flight from Amsterdam, operated by Airbus A350, has landed in Curaçao

Corendon Airlines launched its direct flight service from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to Curaçao on November 3, 2023. Initially, the airline operates 3 flights per week, with plans to increase to 5 flights per week starting December 16. The flights are carried out using an Airbus A350 with a capacity of 432 seats.

The inaugural flight CD599, operated by world2fly Airbus A350-900 registered EC-NZF, was welcomed with a traditional water salute. During the celebration, various officials, including the Minister of Economic Development and the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning, gave speeches.

Corendon Airlines was presented with a commemorative plaque, and the new flight route is expected to boost tourism to Curaçao from the Netherlands and other European countries, benefiting both tourists and the local population.

The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board, Curaçao Airport Partners, Curaçao Airport Holding, and the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association extended their congratulations to Corendon Airlines for this new destination.