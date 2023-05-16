Dutch airline Corendon wants to lease an Airbus A350 for long-haul flights

The Dutch airline Corendon reportedly wants to lease an Airbus A350 with which it would fly from Amsterdam to the Caribbean island of Curaçao, as reported by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. The airline itself has not commented on the plans.

Corendon Dutch Airlines is part of the Dutch-Turkish group Corendon Group, which, in addition to the airline, also covers the tour operator Corendon Touristic and the hotel operator Corendon Hotels & Resorts.

The Corendon Group operates hotels on the island of Curaçao and sells holiday packages to them. Until now, the group rented part of the capacity on regular KLM routes to transport clients. As the group wants to meet the growing demand for stays in Curaçao, it has decided to operate flights to the island itself. Due to the high prices of regular flights, renting a long-haul aircraft should also be more cost-effective if it is used sufficiently.

Corendon Dutch Airlines was established in 2010 and currently operates three Boeing 737-800s. It focuses on holiday destinations, especially in the Mediterranean Sea, where it operates regular and charter flights. KLM and TUI fly currently fly between Amsterdam and Curaçao.