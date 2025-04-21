Corendon’s 2025 flights take off from Maastricht Aachen Airport

Maastricht Aachen Airport kicks off its 2025 season with the first Corendon Airlines flight departing today, April 21. Corendon will operate direct flights to Crete and Zakynthos from April to October, with Burgas, Bulgaria added in July and August.

This year marks Corendon’s 25th anniversary, celebrating its journey from a tour operator in 2000 to launching flights from Maastricht just a year after starting its airline in 2005.

Ryanair will also serve the airport this season, offering direct flights to Girona, Alicante, Porto, Zadar, and Bari.