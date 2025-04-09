Home Airlines Corendon Airlines Corendon unveils World’s first fully tattooed aircraft to celebrate 25th anniversary

Corendon unveils World’s first fully tattooed aircraft to celebrate 25th anniversary

Corendon’s anniversary aircraft features a full-body tattoo design by legendary Dutch tattoo artist Henk Schiffmacher. Covering nearly 200 square meters, it is the world’s first fully tattooed plane. The tattoo on the engine represents a pirate, the eternal wanderer of the seas, transformed for Corendon into a heart-shaped symbol, expressing a love for travel, freedom, and discovery. The design turns the aircraft into a flying work of art for Corendon’s 25th anniversary.

Corendon Dutch Airlines has introduced Sweet Louise, the world’s first fully tattooed aircraft, marking a bold fusion of aviation and art. Designed by legendary tattoo artist Henk Schiffmacher, the striking 200-square-metre tattoo wraps the fuselage in classic nautical imagery, including a heart-shaped pirate symbol on the engine—representing freedom, exploration, and love of travel.

Named after Schiffmacher’s wife, the aircraft celebrates his artistic legacy and Corendon’s adventurous spirit. The idea originated from a conversation between Schiffmacher and Corendon CEO Gunay Uslu, who embraced the vision of transforming a plane into a flying work of art.

Unveiled at Amsterdam Schiphol-East, Sweet Louise will soon serve Corendon’s popular holiday routes, offering passengers a uniquely artistic journey through the skies.

