Corendon unveils World’s first fully tattooed aircraft to celebrate 25th anniversary

Corendon Dutch Airlines has introduced Sweet Louise, the world’s first fully tattooed aircraft, marking a bold fusion of aviation and art. Designed by legendary tattoo artist Henk Schiffmacher, the striking 200-square-metre tattoo wraps the fuselage in classic nautical imagery, including a heart-shaped pirate symbol on the engine—representing freedom, exploration, and love of travel.

Named after Schiffmacher’s wife, the aircraft celebrates his artistic legacy and Corendon’s adventurous spirit. The idea originated from a conversation between Schiffmacher and Corendon CEO Gunay Uslu, who embraced the vision of transforming a plane into a flying work of art.

Unveiled at Amsterdam Schiphol-East, Sweet Louise will soon serve Corendon’s popular holiday routes, offering passengers a uniquely artistic journey through the skies.