Corendon starts flights from Maastricht on 8 June

Corendon will start a weekly flight to Rhodes from Maastricht Aachen Airport on June 8. From then on, the tour operator will fly to the Greek island every Tuesday. Later this season, Corendon is expected to fly from Maastricht to the following seven other holiday destinations: Antalya, Bodrum, Bulgaria, Egypt, Kos, Crete and Zakynthos. Corendon travellers can also park their car at the airport for free.

Atilay Uslu, founder of Corendon: “We are happy to see that bookings are coming in again since the travel advice has been adjusted. Bookings to Greece are going so fast that from June we will start with a weekly flight from Maastricht to Rhodes on Tuesdays to meet the high demand.”

The provisional summer schedule from Maastricht Aachen Airport is as follows:

Destination Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa So Antalya v v v v Bodrum v v v v Bulgaria v v Egypt v v Kos v v Crete v v v Rhodos v v Zakynthos v

Maastricht increasingly popular

Many Dutch and Belgian holidaymakers choose Maastricht Aachen Airport as their airport to start their holiday. The main reason for this is the possibility of free parking and the short queues compared to, for example, Brussels Airport. Holidays with departure from Maastricht Aachen Airport can be booked at https://www.corendon.be/griekenland/rhodos/vertrek-vanaf-maastricht

Thursday, May 20, 2021