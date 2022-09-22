Corendon offers 4-, 6- and 8-week winter sun holidays in Turkey

For traditional hibernation or a workation

This coming winter Corendon offers holidays with a longer stay on the Turkish Riviera. Holidays of 4, 6 and 8 weeks can be booked in ten accommodations in the seaside resorts of Alanya, Antalya, Kemer and Side. Ideal for the traditional winter visitor or when you go for a workation: the combination of working at a holiday destination.

Atilay Uslu, founder of Corendon: “Because the costs in the Netherlands and Belgium are rising so much, we have created the opportunity for our customers to kill two birds with one stone. They can now enjoy a longer stay on the beautiful Turkish Riviera and at the same time save on their costs at home. The longer stays are popular among traditional winter visitors and they are also ideal for a workation where you work at a beautiful holiday destination.”

The choice of accommodation is wide: there are three-star apartments with accommodation only as well as four- and five-star hotels where guests can enjoy half board or the all-inclusive concept. Well-known All Inclusive hotels such as Grand Park Lara and the beloved My Home Apartments in Alanya can be found in the offer. In addition, the offer is very competitively priced. A longer stay in Turkey can already be booked for 4 weeks from € 399, for 6 weeks from € 449 and for 8 weeks from € 499, departing from Amsterdam. Departure from Brussels Airport is of course also possible.

Hibernate Turkish Riviera

On the Turkish Riviera in winter the temperatures are still very pleasant with an average of 15 degrees. All accommodations have a good WiFi network. Not only for hibernators but also for workation a nice place to spend the winter. The popular sights are also a lot quieter in winter than in summer.