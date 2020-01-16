Corendon launches direct flights from Amsterdam and Maastricht to the Cape Verde sun

Corendon is launching the sale of package tours to sunny Cape Verde. From November 2020, Corendon Dutch Airlines will fly to Sal Island in just six hours from Amsterdam (twice a week) and Maastricht (once a week). This new holiday destination is the fifth in Africa to be offered by the tour operator, in addition to Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and The Gambia. In Cape Verde, one can be sure to enjoy the sun and pleasant temperatures all year round, making it a destination of choice for a winter holiday in the sun.

Also from Maastricht

In view of the growing enthusiasm for Cape Verde, Corendon offers flights from Amsterdam, but also from Maastricht Aachen Airport. Already this winter, daily flights to Turkey, The Gambia, Egypt, Gran Canaria and Tenerife are available from this airport.

