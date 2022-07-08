Corendon is the first Dutch airline allowing passengers to order food and drinks onboard with their own smartphone

As of today, passengers order food and drinks digitally with their own devices on board the aircraft of Corendon Dutch Airlines. With this, the airline is taking the next step in reducing paper in the aircraft. Instead of a paper menu, a digital menu is available via a QR code in the AirFi system. Passengers easily order digitally from their seats and the Cabin Crew then delivers the order. Corendon had already switched to cashless payment earlier. This makes Corendon Dutch Airlines the first Dutch airline where passengers order completely digitally and pay cashless on board.

Gertjan van den Berg, Manager Procurement & Catering: “As an airline, we are no longer tied to one range for an entire season, but we can continuously respond flexibly to the needs of the passengers. The next step is the possibility for the Cabin Crew to immediately adjust the menu when something is sold out. It also fits in with our innovative and sustainable strategy to work as much as possible paperless and to develop new technologies.”

Pay cashless

Corendon Dutch Airlines already introduced cashless payment. The airline accepts debit cards, credit cards, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay and contactless payments can also be made with these wearables. Cashless payment offers the customer and airline the advantage of more convenient payment and faster and more efficient service on board.