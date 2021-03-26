Corendon flies to ten holiday destinations from Maastricht Aachen Airport

Corendon will fly to eight holiday destinations this summer and to four winter sun destinations from Maastricht Aachen Airport in the winter. The summer flights go to the Greek islands of Kos, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos, to Bulgaria, Egypt and the Turkish resorts of Bodrum and Antalya. The winter flights go to Egypt, Gambia and in November and March also to Antalya. Cape Verde has been added as a new winter sun destination. Corendon flies to the island of Sal every Thursday. Corendon travellers also park their car at the airport for free.

The new winter flight schedule for Egypt will start from November 2, 2021, and for The Gambia from November 3. The tour operator will fly to Cape Verde from November 4, 2021. For the time being, Antalya will only be flown from Maastricht in the months of November 2021 and March 2022.

New destination Cape Verde

Atilay Uslu, founder of Corendon: “We see that our customers hope to be able to enjoy a holiday abroad this summer. In addition, we also expect a large holiday requirement in the coming autumn and winter. The bookings clearly show this. Cape Verde is sunny and the temperatures are pleasant all year round, making it a fantastic winter sun destination. It is truly a relaxing destination with a special mix of African and Brazilian Portuguese influences. The fishing island of Sal is also known for its white beaches and azure blue sea. Corendon makes Cape Verde affordable, because from 899 euros you can already stay in a fantastic 5 * All Inclusive hotel right on the beach. ”The customer review has been automatically translated from Dutch.

Maastricht increasingly popular with Belgians

Many Belgian holidaymakers chose Maastricht Aachen Airport as their departure airport due to the pandemic. The main reason for this is the possibility to park for free and the shorter queues than, for example, in Brussels-Zaventem. Corendon expects that these customers will again en masse depart from Maastricht Aachen Airport next summer and winter for the above reasons.

Friday, March 26, 2021