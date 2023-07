Corendon will fly to seven holiday destinations from Maastricht Aachen Airport this summer.

The summer flights go to the Greek islands of Crete, Rhodes, and Zakynthos, to Bulgaria, Egypt, the Turkish resort of Antalya and Ohrid (North Macedonia).

Do you want to start your holiday carefree? This is possible from Maastricht Aachen Airport. A Corendon holiday from Maastricht Aachen Airport includes free parking!

