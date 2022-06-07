Corendon Airlines

Corendon flies to Malaga and Gran Canaria from Maastricht this summer

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

Also extra flights to Egypt, Crete and Turkey in the high season

From 2 July, Corendon will fly weekly on Saturdays to Malaga and on Sundays to Gran Canaria from Maastricht Aachen Airport. In addition, the travel organisation is also expanding the number of flights from Maastricht: to Hurghada with two extra flights, Crete with one extra flight and Turkey with six extra flights. This brings the total number of flights from Maastricht to 27 per week.

In addition to the extra flights to the aforementioned destinations, Corendon also flies to Rhodes, Kos, Zakynthos and Bulgaria from the Limburg airport.

Preference for regional airports

Atilay Uslu, founder of Corendon: “The bookings for this summer are going so fast that we have decided to fly more from Maastricht during the high season to meet the high demand. We also notice that our customers now prefer to choose regional airports because everything is running more smoothly. We are also seeing an increase in departures from German airports that we now offer.”

Maastricht increasingly popular

Many Dutch and Belgian holidaymakers choose Maastricht Aachen Airport (MST) as their airport to start their holiday. The main reason for this is the possibility to park for free and the shorter queues compared to, for example, Brussels Airport or Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, where long queues are expected this summer.

André Orban

M. Sc. Engineering

Share
Published by
André Orban
7 June 2022 11:46

Recent Posts

Finnair traffic performance in May 2022: +14.4% vs April

Clear improvement in most May passenger traffic figures year-on-year and even month-on-month; strong cargo performance…

7 June 2022

The Swedish State wants to reduce its ownership in SAS

The airline SAS is in crisis. Early on Tuesday morning, Swedish Minister of Trade and…

7 June 2022

European Commission approves €453.25 million Portuguese restructuring aid in favour of SATA Air Açores

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, Portugal's plans to grant air…

7 June 2022

Satair introduces giant “one-stop shop” for aircraft GSE and tools gathering 70,000 part numbers from 1,600 original equipment manufacturers worldwide

Satair, an Airbus Services company, has created a giant “one-stop shop” for aircraft Ground Support…

7 June 2022

Norwegian transports 1.6 million passengers in May

Norwegian's traffic figures for May showed that Norwegian had 1.6 million passengers, an increase of…

7 June 2022

Brussels Airlines pilots threaten with a three-day strike at the end of June

A deep rift between the unions representing the Brussels Airlines pilots and the airline's management…

7 June 2022