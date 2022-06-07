Corendon flies to Malaga and Gran Canaria from Maastricht this summer

Also extra flights to Egypt, Crete and Turkey in the high season

From 2 July, Corendon will fly weekly on Saturdays to Malaga and on Sundays to Gran Canaria from Maastricht Aachen Airport. In addition, the travel organisation is also expanding the number of flights from Maastricht: to Hurghada with two extra flights, Crete with one extra flight and Turkey with six extra flights. This brings the total number of flights from Maastricht to 27 per week.

In addition to the extra flights to the aforementioned destinations, Corendon also flies to Rhodes, Kos, Zakynthos and Bulgaria from the Limburg airport.

Preference for regional airports

Atilay Uslu, founder of Corendon: “The bookings for this summer are going so fast that we have decided to fly more from Maastricht during the high season to meet the high demand. We also notice that our customers now prefer to choose regional airports because everything is running more smoothly. We are also seeing an increase in departures from German airports that we now offer.”

Maastricht increasingly popular

Many Dutch and Belgian holidaymakers choose Maastricht Aachen Airport (MST) as their airport to start their holiday. The main reason for this is the possibility to park for free and the shorter queues compared to, for example, Brussels Airport or Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, where long queues are expected this summer.