Corendon expands Caribbean routes with new Bonaire flights and enhanced comfort services on own aircraft

Corendon recently celebrated its inaugural flight CD599 to Bonaire with its own aircraft, an Airbus A350-900 registered EC-NZF, landing at Flamingo International Airport on November 3, 2024. This new route connects Bonaire to the Netherlands with flights every Sunday and Wednesday, including a stopover in Curaçao.

Tickets start at €398, offering passengers from the Netherlands and Belgium affordable access to the island’s renowned natural beauty and marine life.

Coinciding with the first anniversary of Corendon’s flights to Curaçao, the airline has operated 224 return flights in the past year, meeting high demand for Caribbean travel. In response to passenger needs, Corendon has introduced an “Only Adult” section for travellers over 16, along with a Comfort Class featuring additional space and privacy.

Corendon has also opened a travel agency in Curaçao, making it easier for residents to book trips to the Netherlands, particularly for family visits.