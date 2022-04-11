Corendon Denmark is spreading its wings: First holiday flights left this weekend

The past few days have been memorable for Corendon Denmark: the first Danish Corendon flights departed from the airports of Copenhagen, Billund and Aalborg to Antalya in Turkey.

Corendon Denmark was launched at the end of last year and is off to a flying start. Just like Belgians, Danes were hesitant about their holidays for a long time, but now that most corona measures are a thing of the past, massive bookings are being made again. Corendon Denmark currently offers holidays to Turkey, Greece, Spain, Bulgaria and Curaçao. Behind the scenes work is being done on new overseas destinations for next winter.

Flying start

At the end of last year, the Corendon Denmark website went live: in addition to the Dutch and Belgian market, the travel organisation now also focuses on Danes who love to travel. A successful marketing campaign followed at the end of January in which the new TV commercial takes centre stage. And in addition to online visibility, Corendon Denmark was physically present at the large-scale holiday fair FERIE FOR ALLE 2022 in February.

Proud of launch

“I am proud of how we have established ourselves as a brand in Denmark in a short period of time. We presented ourselves successfully to the customer online, through the media and live during the fair. The foundation is in place, many thousands of bookings have already been received, and we will continue to build from here. Corendon is strong in offering competitively priced quality holidays, and it is great to see that Danish customers are now also embracing our products,” said Deniz Jensen, Director of Corendon Denmark.

Flexibility due to own airline

Currently, the Danes can book holidays with Corendon at almost 400 different hotels and resorts in Turkey, Greece, Spain, Bulgaria and Curaçao. Of these, a total of eight hotels are owned by Corendon itself, including two on Curaçao. Jensen: “Because we have our own airline with more choice of flight days, you can adjust your travel time. For example, you can go on holiday for 9 or 10 days instead of the standard 7, 14 or 21 days. It gives our customers more flexibility.” Danes can also book holidays with the travel organisation to destinations that are not common on the Danish charter market, such as Ibiza and Curaçao.

New face for Denmark

For the Danish advertisements such as the TV commercials, ‘Charlotte’ is the face of the travel organisation instead of the Dutch duo Cor and Don. With a friendly and reliable appearance, she convinces Danish customers to book their holiday with Corendon.

Monday, April 11, 2022