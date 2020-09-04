Corendon Airlines to open bases in Basel and Düsseldorf

Next summer Corendon Airlines will open new bases in Düsseldorf and Basel and thus double its offer.

The Turkish airline Corendon is opening a new base in Düsseldorf on 1 May 2021, with two Boeing 737-800s are stationed there. Corendon will launch routes to destinations in Egypt, Greece, Israel, Italy, Spain and Turkey.

In Germany, the airline already operates from bases in Hanover, Cologne, Münster/Osnabrück and Nuremberg. It also flies to Berlin, Bremen, Dresden, Erfurt, Frankfurt, Friedrichshafen, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Leipzig, Munich, Paderborn/Lippstadt, Rostock, Saarbrücken, Stuttgart and Weeze.

Corendon is also expanding in Switzerland next year. In the summer of 2021, Euro Airport Basel will also have its own base with one aircraft and flights to Egypt, Greece and Turkey. Corendon already serves Antalya, Bodrum, Hurghada, Izmir and Kayseri from Basel.

Corendon Airlines was founded in 2004 as a subsidiary of the Turkish-Belgian-Dutch tourism company Corendon. The fleet consists of 13 Boeing 737-800 and one stored MAX 8 aircraft, with three more MAX 8s on order.