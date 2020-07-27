Corendon Airlines paints aircraft in the colours of 1. FC Nürnberg

On Friday 24 July 2020, representatives of 1. FC Nürnberg (FCN) and Corendon Airlines unveiled the FCN aircraft at Albrecht Dürer Airport in Nuremberg. A traditional water salute from the airport fire brigade already took place in the morning when the aircraft landed.

“We are delighted that Corendon Airlines has made this possible as a partner of our club. From now on, our fans and people from the region can start their holiday trip from Nuremberg in the FCN plane. 1. FC Nürnberg shows that the club is proud of the beautiful city of Nuremberg and its airport, which connects the region to the rest of the world. We are also proud to be the only club in the Second Bundesliga to have an aircraft specially designed for the club,” said Niels Rossow, Commercial Director of 1. FC Nürnberg on the close cooperation between the airline and the football club.

The club logo is featured on the fuselage and tail

The aircraft is painted in the club colours and the club logo is featured on the fuselage and tail of the Boeing 737-800. 1. FC Nürnberg can be read in full on the length of the hull. The interior of the aircraft is also designed in the club’s style. The headrests also have the FCN logo. Together with Corendon Airlines, more has been planned to make fans of the club happy. The collaboration goes beyond the specially designed club plane, Corendon Airlines also wants to be more visible during the club’s home games.

Karaer: “We want to expand our flights from Nürnberg airport“

Yıldıray Karaer, Chairman of the Board of Corendon Airlines, emphasised the importance of the airport to its airline at the press conference at Nuremberg Airport: “We want to launch around 50 flights to holiday destinations in Greece, Spain, Turkey, Egypt, Italy and Run Israel from Nuremberg. That way we are the airline with the most holiday flights from Nuremberg airport. Therefore, and also to raise awareness of our brand in Germany, we now sponsor this tradition-rich football club. We are convinced that this collaboration will benefit both parties.”

“We are an important catalyst in the region. We bring people together, both at work and privately. In this case, we brought the club and Corendon Airlines together. 1. FC Nürnberg, like the airport, is an established brand in the region. With the new partnership, the airline will certainly succeed in establishing its name in the city and region of Nuremberg. Our airport is optimally equipped to achieve the company’s objectives,” says airport director Michael Hupe.

Corendon Airlines is a growing international company with a strong focus on the Nuremberg region. In 2020, Corendon will be the largest tourist airline flying from Nuremberg Airport. In February 2020, the club and Corendon Airlines announced the new partnership.

Monday, 27 July 2020