Copa Airlines launches new route from Panama to Raleigh-Durham, expands U.S. network

Copa Airlines, a member of the Star Alliance network, has inaugurated a new route to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, marking its 16th destination in the United States. This expansion strengthens Copa Airlines’ connectivity in the U.S., linking North Carolina to its extensive network across 32 countries in the Americas.

Details of the New Route

Frequency : Four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

: Four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flight Schedule : Flight CM466 departs Panama at 08:56 and arrives in Raleigh-Durham at 14:28. Return flight CM467 departs Raleigh-Durham at 16:20 and arrives in Panama City at 19:46.

:

Significance

Economic and Cultural Connectivity : The new route connects the Research Triangle area of North Carolina, known for its innovation and technology sectors, to Copa Airlines’ vast network, promoting commercial exchange and tourism.

: The new route connects the Research Triangle area of North Carolina, known for its innovation and technology sectors, to Copa Airlines’ vast network, promoting commercial exchange and tourism. Enhanced Services: With this addition, Copa Airlines now serves 16 U.S. cities, including major hubs like New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago, furthering its commitment to high-quality service and extensive connectivity.

Statements

David DeFossey, Regional Commercial Manager, North America for Copa Airlines : Highlighted the route’s role in enhancing connectivity and access to North Carolina’s hub of innovation and technology, benefiting passengers with quick and convenient connections across the continent.

: Highlighted the route’s role in enhancing connectivity and access to North Carolina’s hub of innovation and technology, benefiting passengers with quick and convenient connections across the continent. Michael Landguth, President and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority: Expressed excitement over the new route, which opens up new business and leisure travel opportunities between the Research Triangle region and Latin America and the Caribbean.

Copa Airlines’ Network and Recognition

Hub of the Americas® : Copa Airlines operates an average of 360 daily flights through Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, connecting to 85 cities in 32 countries.

: Copa Airlines operates an average of 360 daily flights through Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, connecting to 85 cities in 32 countries. Awards: Named “Most Punctual Airline in Latin America in 2023” by Cirium, with an on-time arrival rate of 89.46%, and listed among the Top 15 International Airlines in Conde Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Travellers can book flights through Copa Airlines’ website, sales offices, or call centre.