Copa Airlines announces new service from its hub in Panama to Baltimore

Baltimore-Washingon International (BWI), Maryland will become the 14th U.S. destination for Copa Airlines, with four (4) weekly flights operating from BWI Marshall Airport.

The addition of the new route increases Copa Airlines’ network to 79 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean.

Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings, S.A. and a member of the global Star Alliance airline network, announces the launch of its new service from its Hub of the Americas® in Panama City, Panama to Baltimore, Maryland, United States starting on June 28, 2023. With this new flight, Copa strengthens its leadership in the Americas, while also contributing to the development of the city’s economic and tourism activities.

“Copa Airlines is pleased to start the year with the announcement of the new service to Baltimore BWI Marshall Airport. We are excited to connect Baltimore, a city with great history and tourism appeal, to more than 55 cities in Latin America,” said Dennis Cary, Sr. Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Copa Airlines. “With this new route, we continue increasing connectivity throughout the Americas, making it easier for people from 79 destinations in 32 countries to connect with family, friends, business associates and new adventures with a single easy connection in Panama’s Tocumen Airport, the Hub of the Americas®. We are proud to contribute to the tourism and economic development of the Baltimore area while also expanding travel opportunities for Marylanders throughout Latin America.”

The launch of the new route in Baltimore, the historic “Charm City” known for having more public statues and monuments per capita than any other city in the U.S., adds to Copa’s continuous expansion of its network of routes in North America. The coastal destination joins 13 others already in operation by the Airline in the United States including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando, Tampa, San Francisco, and Washington.

“We welcome Copa Airlines and this new international service,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “Copa will link Maryland and the National Capital Region with the rich culture of Panama and offer easy connections across Latin America. We look forward to new tourism and economic development opportunities as a result of this partnership.”

Due to its proximity, Copa Airlines’ flights to the city of Baltimore will also serve as an alternative for those interested in visiting Washington D.C., and other neighbouring cities in the region. The new route will begin operations on June 28 with four (4) weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, departing Panama at 9:07 a.m. (local time) and arriving at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Baltimore at 3:07 p.m. (local time). The return flight will operate on the same days, departing Baltimore at 4:22 p.m. (local time) and arriving back in Panama at 8:22 p.m. (local time).

In addition to Baltimore, Copa Airlines will launch a new route in South America starting June 27, connecting the Hub of the Americas® in Panama to the city of Manta, Ecuador. Copa will become the only airline to offer international connectivity to the city known as the “Gateway to the Pacific,” a destination offering attractive beaches and gastronomy as well as exports and imports due to its position as the second tourism and fishing port in Ecuador (after Guayaquil). The new destination will be the airlines’ third operation in Ecuador, followed by Guayaquil and Quito, offering connectivity to the city of Manta residents in the Manabi Province, and passengers from this important region.

Baltimore residents can now benefit from Copa’s world-class, award-winning service, and the most on-time Airline in Latin America according to the OAG Punctuality League.

For travellers interested in this new service or any Copa Airlines destination, please make your reservations by visiting copa.com, sales offices, or customer service call centres.

BALTIMORE, January 26, 2023