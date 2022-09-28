Copa Airlines Boeing 737-800 suffers runway excursion upon landing at Panama City Airport

On 25 September, a Copa Airlines Boeing 737-800 (registered HP-1539CMP) operated flight CM135 between Mexico City, Mexico and Panama City, Panama. Just after landing in heavy rain, shifting winds, and thunderstorm activity, the aircraft suffered a runway excursion.

The Boeing 737-800 came to rest on soft ground, passengers and crew were able to exit the aircraft using the emergency slides. Nobody got injured during the incident.

