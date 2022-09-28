Copa Airlines Boeing 737-800 suffers runway excursion upon landing at Panama City Airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
32

On 25 September, a Copa Airlines Boeing 737-800 (registered HP-1539CMP) operated flight CM135 between Mexico City, Mexico and Panama City, Panama. Just after landing in heavy rain, shifting winds, and thunderstorm activity, the aircraft suffered a runway excursion.

The Boeing 737-800 came to rest on soft ground, passengers and crew were able to exit the aircraft using the emergency slides. Nobody got injured during the incident.

Jacdec tweeted the following pictures:

