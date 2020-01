Venezuelan airline Conviasa plans to resume service to Syria in March 2020.

The airline’s website opened bookings for Caracas – Damascus route. From Caracas, service operates once weekly from 02MAR20 to 30MAR20, with Airbus A340 aircraft. The airline last served this route until August 2012.

V07002 CCS1600 – 1030+1DAM 340 1

V07003 DAM1030 – 1930CCS 340 3