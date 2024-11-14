Congo Airways leases Boeing 737-800 from Klasjet to revitalize operations

Congo Airways, the national airline of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has taken a step towards revitalizing its operations by leasing a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, registered as LY-BBN, from ACMI carrier Klasjet. The aircraft landed in Kinshasa on the evening of Tuesday, November 12, after departing from Rijeka, Croatia.

The Boeing 737-800 has a seating capacity of 174 passengers, including 12 seats in the business class cabin. While the aircraft has yet to be painted (stickered) in Congo Airways’ national colors, it will be operating under a lease arrangement in partnership with Lithuanian company Klasjet, as reported by the Agence Congolaise de Presse (ACP).

“Klasjet, known for its extensive experience, previously collaborated with Congo Airways until the end of last year, when the airline temporarily suspended its activities,” shared a source close to Congo Airways’ commercial management team. This renewed partnership marks the beginning of a new operational phase for Congo Airways, as it seeks to overcome recent challenges and restore reliable service.