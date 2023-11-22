KlasJet becomes a partner of Congo Airways

KlasJet, a well-known exclusive private and corporate jet charter company and a part of the world’s largest ACMI providers, the Avia Solutions Group family, has entered a 4-month-long contract with Congo Airways, the state-owned flag carrier airline of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The leased aircraft will be based at Kinshasa N’Djili Airport, operating domestic flights.

Augustinas Riskus, Deputy Chief Commercial Officer at KlasJet, emphasises the importance of this partnership: “We are pleased to partner with Congo Airways and we expect to have a fruitful cooperation with them. We hope that our services will greatly improve the travel experience for the airline’s valued clientele and guarantee the loyalty of the travellers. This is a step towards our goal to expand our services globally and become a worldwide known ACMI provider.”

Captain José Dubier Lueya, Chief Executive Officer at Congo Airways, comments: “Partnership with KlasJet opens up new possibilities for our airline and allows us to ensure the highest quality flights for our passengers travelling to various destinations within the Democratic Republic of Congo. We trust that this will continue to be a successful and mutually beneficial partnership for both companies.”

KlasJet is part of the Avia Solutions Group family, the world’s largest ACMI providers (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance), operating a fleet of 192 aircraft. The group also provides a range of aviation services including, MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), pilot and crew training, ground handling, as well as a variety of associated services. Supported by 11,500 highly skilled aviation professionals, the group operates in 68 countries worldwide.