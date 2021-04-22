Kenya Airways and Congo Airways sign partnership agreement

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Congolese host Felix Tshisekedi today witnessed the signing of a partnership agreement between Kenya Airways and Congo Airways.

The agreement signed in Kinshasa, on the last day of President Kenyatta’s three-day State visit of DR Congo, will see the two national carriers partner in areas of mutual interest including aircraft maintenance, training and sharing of excess capacity.

Also included in the two-year agreement, whose overarching objective is viability and sustainability of the airlines, is a route and code sharing provision aimed at expanding the carriers domestic, African and international networks.

The partnership agreement was signed by Kenya Airways Group CEO Allan Kilavuka and his Congo Airways counterpart Desire Balazire Bantu.

Present during the signing ceremony were Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo, her Devolution counterpart Eugene Wamalwa and Kenya’s Ambassador to DR Congo Dr George Masafu.

KINSHASA, 22nd April 2021 (PSCU)