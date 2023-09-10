Congo Airways announces the temporary suspension of its activities as of Monday

The national company Congo Airways announced on Sunday, September 10, the temporary interruption of its activities across the country from this Monday, September 11.

In a press release, Congo Airways states that it has raised this option in order to improve the efficiency of its services and guarantee the safety of its passengers, in compliance with the standards of the African Air Transport Association. Congo Airways would like to express its apologies to its customers for any inconvenience caused by this interruption.

The airline thanks the Head of State, Félix Tshisekedi, for the instruction given to members of the government, during the 111th meeting of the Council of Ministers, on the provision of funds for the maintenance of the operations of this national company.

