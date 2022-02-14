With Condor non-stop to 16 destinations in North America during Summer 2022

Hello USA: Germany’s most popular leisure airline will be taking off from Frankfurt to 12 destinations in the U.S. in summer 2022. Condor is thus offering more direct connections than ever before. As of today, flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and New York can also be booked starting in May. All destinations are served non-stop several times a week from Frankfurt. In addition to the USA, Condor flies to four destinations in neighbouring Canada: from Frankfurt, there are direct flights to Vancouver, Whitehorse, Toronto and Halifax. Travel with Condor can be booked with all German tour operators and travel agencies. Flight tickets are available as usual at www.condor.com and by phone.

In addition to Condor’s popular North American destinations, such as Anchorage, Halifax and Las Vegas, Germany’s most popular leisure airline is adding additional routes in the USA. Condor will then be offering the largest range of USA flights in recent years this summer. “Due to the pandemic, the USA and Canada were only accessible to a limited extent for two summers – this year we are expecting a lot of pent-up demand from our guests who finally want to travel to the land of unlimited opportunities again or immerse themselves in the endless expanses of Canada,” says Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor. “We will be offering our customers even more choice in our summer flight schedule in future with the additional destinations Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston.” Tickets can be booked from as little as EUR 199.99 per person and route.

Discover the east and west coasts of the USA

Stroll through Central Park, look down on the canyons from the Empire State Building or watch the colourful hustle and bustle in Times Square: New York City is worth a trip at any time of year. Condor resumed flights to the cosmopolitan city immediately after the U.S. borders were opened to German tourists in November 2021 and is now continuing them in summer 2022 with five weekly connections.

Another new destination on the East Coast is Boston. The city in the state of Massachusetts is home to the famous Harvard University and is known for its historical and cultural attractions. It is also the starting point for excursions to the Cape Cod peninsula and Martha’s Vineyard Island, where culinary lovers also get their money’s worth.

On the West Coast, San Francisco and Los Angeles are two brand new destinations on the flight schedule. In San Francisco, for example, visitors can see the world-famous Golden Gate Bridge, which leads to the small town of Sausalito, the flower-filled Lombard Street and the lively Fisherman’s Wharf district. Los Angeles is considered the cultural and economic centre of California and offers special experiences not only for film and music lovers. A bike tour along Venice Beach, the Staples Center for sporting events or Rodeo Drive for exclusive shopping experiences make Los Angeles one of the most fascinating metropolises in the United States of America. The numerous amusement and theme parks, such as Disneyland, are particularly popular with families.

Overview of Condor destinations from Frankfurt, bookable now:

Anchorage (USA): Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

Baltimore (USA): Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Boston (USA): Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Fairbanks (USA): Thursday

Halifax (Canada): Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Las Vegas (USA): Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Los Angeles (USA): Tuesday, Friday, Sunday

Minneapolis (USA): Monday, Wednesday, Friday

New York (USA): Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Phoenix (USA): Monday, Thursday, Saturday

Portland (USA): Tuesday, Friday, Sunday

San Francisco (USA): Monday, Thursday, Saturda

Seattle (USA): daily

Toronto (Canada): Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Vancouver (Canada): Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday

Whitehorse (Canada): Tuesday

14 February 2022 | 09:31