Winter 2022/23: Condor will also fly from Düsseldorf and Munich to faraway places

Soak up the sun on the Caribbean’s most beautiful beaches: Germany’s vacation airline will also be taking travellers to faraway destinations from Düsseldorf and Munich in winter 2022/23. Condor flies from Düsseldorf to Punta Cana on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and to Cancún on Tuesdays and Sundays. From Munich, travellers fly to Punta Cana on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Initially, a Boeing 767 will be used, so the German carrier is continuing its long-haul commitment in Düsseldorf and Munich in the coming season.

With Dusseldorf and Munich, the comprehensive winter programme is extended in the distance by two additional departure airports. From Frankfurt, 21 long-haul destinations are on the flight schedule, including Cape Town and, for the first time, the South African city of Johannesburg. Connections to Mombasa have also been resumed.

In addition, flights to New York, Toronto, Los Angeles and Seattle will continue several times a week. In addition to North America, the schedule includes Mexico, Cuba, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, Grenada and Tobago, as well as the Condor dream destinations Seychelles, Maldives and Mauritius in the Indian Ocean.