Just in time for Christmas: Condor relaunches Dominican Republic and Maldives

Germany’s popular leisure airline is once again flying to the Dominican Republic and the Maldives: From 18 December 2020, Condor will take off from Frankfurt three times a week to Punta Cana and once a week to Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo. The Maldives will also be included in the programme again with two weekly flights from Frankfurt.

The connections to the Canary Islands will be increased: From Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Munich, Condor will take vacationers to Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, La Palma, Tenerife and Madeira. Holidays with Condor can be booked with all German organizers, flight tickets as usual at www.condor.com in the travel agency and by telephone.

“We are very happy to have managed the restart of the flights to Punta Cana and Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo together with our longtime partner Condor. This shows that the plan for the reactivation of responsible tourism, which was launched by the President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism David Collado on September 15th, is successful“, said Petra Cruz, European Director of the Tourist Board Dominican Republic.

Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor: “We can see from our flights to Cuba that the Germans want to travel – and responsible travel is possible throughout the entire trip thanks to extensive protective measures and hygiene concepts. We are delighted to add one of the most popular destinations for Condor customers, the Dominican Republic, to our flight schedule again this year. So nothing stands in the way of a winter vacation on Caribbean dream beaches“.

Protective measures during the flight

Onboard all Condor flights, mouth-nose protection is mandatory for guests and the cabin crew. In addition, service and also boarding and disembarkation processes are adapted in accordance with the regulations. Customers are requested to use the online check-in. This ensures maximum protection during the entire journey. On-site, guests are asked to behave prudently and in accordance with hygiene regulations throughout their stay and to take into account the entry requirements of the respective destination and the regulations on their return to Germany.

Connections from Frankfurt, from December 18, 2020

Varadero: Tuesday, Friday, Saturday

Punta Cana: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Santo Domingo: Sunday

Maldives: Monday, Saturday

27 November 2020 | 09:43