In summer 2021 Condor will fly from Zurich to the most popular vacation destinations

Germany’s most popular leisure airline says “Hello Switzerland”: former Thomas Cook subsidiary Condor is stationing two Airbus A320s in Zurich for the 2021 summer season and will then fly to nine of the most popular vacation destinations around the Mediterranean several times a week from there.

Condor will start with 28 flights to Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, as well as to Greece (Crete, Kos, Rhodes), Cyprus (Larnaca), Sardinia (Olbia) and Split in Croatia. Condor is thus responding to the great demand from leading Swiss tour operators for tailor-made vacation flights and is supplementing the existing eight German departure airports for the first time with the largest Swiss airport, Zurich.

Flights are bookable either as part of a package tour with all Swiss tour operators, in the travel agency or as only flight ticket online under www.condor.com/ch.

“As leisure airline, we are specialised for nearly 65 years in the tourism segment and co-operate closely with organizers and travel agencies. I am delighted that we are now also launching a diverse destination portfolio in Zurich and that we will be offering attractive deals for sun-seekers in the summer of 2021 together with our partners of many years on-site,” says Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor.

The largest tour operators in Switzerland are very pleased with Condor’s commitment in Switzerland:

“We are delighted that Condor is coming to Zurich and will undoubtedly enrich the market with its proven expertise. For our customers, Condor’s commitment in Zurich means an expansion of the range of services offered by a well-known brand. Welcome to Switzerland, Condor,” says Tim Bachmann, CEO of Hotelplan Suisse.

“Kuoni and its sister brands are not only pleased about this positive signal for the entire tourism industry, but also about the fact that we can offer our guests from Zurich great vacation opportunities together with Condor. Condor is an important and reliable partner for us and we are looking forward to working with them,” said Dieter Zümpel, CEO of DER Touristik Suisse.

“We have been working together successfully within the TUI Group for many years and would like to welcome Condor to Zurich,” said Philipp von Czapiewski, Managing Director of TUI Suisse.

Onboard, customers can expect the popular Condor product: In addition to the classic Economy Class, Business Class with a free middle seat, special menu and a large selection of beverages, additional free baggage allowance and free sports baggage as well as Priority Service at the airport including lounge access before departure can be booked. The leisure airline also offers a Flex Option, which allows customers to rebook their flights free of charge if necessary.



Overview:

Palma de Mallorca (Spain) – Daily

Tenerife (Spain) – Monday, Friday

Gran Canarias (Spain) – Wednesday, Saturday

Heraklion (Crete) – Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Kos – Tuesday, Friday

Rhodes – Thursday, Sunday

Olbia (Sardinia) – Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday

Split (Croatia) – Tuesday, Friday, Sunday

Larnaca (Cyprus) – Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

29 October 2020 | 08:46