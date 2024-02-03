Former Brussels Airlines CEO becomes boss of Condor

German carrier Condor Airlines announced on Friday that, effective immediately, it has named as CEO Peter Gerber, whose previous job was CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of Lufthansa’s subsidiary Brussels Airlines, as well as Lufthansa’s Chief Representative for European Affairs.

Peter Gerber (59) succeeds Ralf Teckentrup, who stepped down on 31 December 2023 after 20 years at the helm of the leisure airline.

Gerber had worked for more than 30 years at the Lufthansa Group, where he held different management positions, notably as CEO and CFO of Lufthansa Cargo. He has also been President of the German Aviation Association (BDL).